Official Mafia Twitter Account Is Teasing an Announcement

✖

The official Mafia Twitter account is teasing a new announcement, presumably for a new game. The question is: what game is it? Is it Mafia 4, which is rumored to be in development. Is it a remaster/remake of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3, which are also rumored to be in development. Or is it some type of Mafia crossover game with Fast & Furious, which isn't rumored at all, but a possibility based on this latest tease.

For those that haven't seen the tweet, it's a simple one. All it says is "family." Now, I know what you're thinking: how is this a teaser, let alone a teaser for a new game? By itself, it's not, but with context it's obvious that it is. Not only is the tweet not pinned, but it's the first tweet the account has made since August 2018. So, in this case, context is everything, because with context, it's obvious this is a teaser for an imminent announcement.

This brings us back to the original question: what is this a teaser for? Well, the most obvious answer is Mafia 4. Not only is this the most obvious answer, but it's almost certainly in development and ready to be revealed. However, there's also a good chance this is for a remaster/remake of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3. This has also been the subject of rumors and leaks recently, and 2020 is the 10-year anniversary of the former.

Of course, it's also quite possible it's both of these things. After all, they would be a great pair to announce together. Meanwhile, the "family" teaser has some thinking that, somehow, Fast & Furious is involved, but this seems unlikely. Not only is there a new Fast & Furious game scheduled to release this year, but why would this teaser come from the Mafia Twitter account if it was for an F&F game?

Family. — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 10, 2020

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think this mystery teaser is for, and do you think this is the game Geoff Keighley is teasing will be revealed on Tuesday?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.