Magic: The Gathering Releases Kamigawa: A Visual Novel

Magic: The Gathering fans can get to know the world of a little better through a new, free game set on the plane. Kamigawa: A Visual Novel allows fans to explore and interact with the realm Kamigawa like never before. Players take on the role of an Imperial Samurai on a mission that could have dire consequences for all of Kamigawa. When things go wrong, the player’s choices will determine how matters are resolved, including who travels with them. They can assemble a full party of characters typically at odds with one another as they develop the powers of their bound kami and explore Sokenzan-shi and the dark streets of Towashi, meeting more of Kamigawa’s denizens.

The game also includes some surprises for fans of Magic: The Gathering content creators. Players should keep an eye out for cameos from Kero Kero Bonito, Shurjoka, Sweet Anita, The Asian Avenger, and ChocolateKieran.

But there’s plenty more to enjoy in Kamigawa: A Visual Novel. Here’s a rundown of the game’s features from the developer, YRS TRULY:

Characters representing the vibrant population of Kamigawa : Meet Imperial Samurai Touma, Rei from Hisaku Uprisers and Asuga of the Order of Hanami. Visit the nezumi Itachi in his noodle bar, or track the mysterious moonfolk in Towashi.

: Meet Imperial Samurai Touma, Rei from Hisaku Uprisers and Asuga of the Order of Hanami. Visit the nezumi Itachi in his noodle bar, or track the mysterious moonfolk in Towashi. Multiple locations within the world of Kamigawa for you to explore : Investigate a merge in Sokenzan-shi and busy streets and establishments of Towashi. No one knows where you may end up next…

: Investigate a merge in Sokenzan-shi and busy streets and establishments of Towashi. No one knows where you may end up next… A story where your choices matter : Your choices influence not only your companions but also your bonded kami. Diplomacy or intimidation, sympathy or hostility – it’s all up to you.

: Your choices influence not only your companions but also your bonded kami. Diplomacy or intimidation, sympathy or hostility – it’s all up to you. Side quests with cameos: As you travel through Kamigawa, you may bump into some familiar faces. Characters based on the band Kero Kero Bonito, content creators Sweet Anita, Shurjoka, The Asian Avenger and ChocolateKieran are all in the game for you to find.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is Magic: The Gathering’s first return to the plane of Kamigawa since the original Kamigawa block. Since the Kami Wars, roughly 1200 years have passed, and Kamigawa has changed. Once a world of natural beauty inspired by Japanese traditions and culture, Neon Dynasty finds Kamigawa pushing into cyberpunk territory. While the Saiba Futurists are leading the way, they’re getting a bit of help from Magic: The Gathering’s oldest villains, the Phyrexians.

Kamigawa: A Visual Novel is out now and free to download from Itch.io and Steam. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is on sale now.