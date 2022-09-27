Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Reveals New Figures

When Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released on Nintendo Switch back in 2017, the game released alongside figures based on Rabbid versions of Mario, Yoshi, Peach, and Luigi. When Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope releases next month, fans can similarly expect to see new figures based on Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach. This time around, Mario is sporting a pair of gauntlets known as "The Dukes," while Rabbid Peach is packing the Triple-Troll weapon.

Listings for the figures were found on Amazon UK by Nintendo Everything, but have since been removed. An image of the figures can be found below.

While the figures bear a slight resemblance to Nintendo's line of amiibo figures, it's worth noting that the toys themselves don't actually interact with the game. However, both figures will be accompanied by codes that unlock weapon skins in Sparks of Hope, so it's kind of similar, in a way. As of this writing, Ubisoft has not revealed what the actual skins will look like, so those on the fence might want to hold off until we get some kind of official reveal.

The previous Mario + Rabbids game was a pleasant surprise when it debuted. The game's mash-up of Nintendo and Ubisoft characters seemed like a bizarre concept when it was first revealed, but the title's gameplay and humor quickly won over players. Sparks of Hope will build off the original game's concept, while also taking things in a number of new directions. In the upcoming sequel, players can expect to find new playable characters, less linear levels and, for the first time, voiced Rabbid characters.

It remains to be seen whether the sequel will be as well-received as its predecessor, but fans don't have much longer to find out, as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is set to release October 20th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

