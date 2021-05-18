Mario Golf: Super Rush Pre-Order Bonus Revealed by Best Buy

✖

In just a few short weeks, Mario Golf: Super Rush will release on Nintendo Switch, and Best Buy has now revealed a pre-order incentive that fans can grab for purchasing the game through the retailer: a Mario Golf bag tag! The bad tag features the game's cover art, with Mario hitting the ball, while Luigi, Peach, and Toad watch. This is the second pre-order incentive that's been made available for the game, following a pin-set that was announced earlier this month through GameStop. For Switch fans trying to decide where to purchase the game, these pre-order bonuses might end up being the deciding factor!

An image of the bag tag was shared on Twitter by Nintendeal. It can be found embedded below.

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed a new trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush. The trailer showcased the roster for the game, as well as new details about the all-new Speed Golf mode. Super Rush looks like one of the most ambitious games in the series thus far, and fans will have a chance to see for themselves in just a few short weeks!

Mario Golf: Super Rush is one of just a handful of first-party games announced for Nintendo Switch this year. Next month, Nintendo will participate in the all-digital E3 2021 event, and fans of the console will likely have a much better idea of what else to expect from the publisher throughout the rest of 2021. It's possible that more information on Super Rush will be revealed at the show, but after the release of today's overview trailer, it seems likely we won't be hearing much else about the game until its release.

Mario Golf: Super Rush will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 25th. Those planning to pre-order the game through Best Buy can do so right here.

