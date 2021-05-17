New Mario Golf: Super Rush Trailer Reveals Its Roster, Speed Golf Mode, and More

Nintendo has released a new overview trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game Mario Golf: Super Rush that shows off the video game's character roster, multiplayer modes, and various features. More specifically, the most notable inclusions in the trailer are the new Speed Golf mode and the fact that the video game includes Pauline, Chargin' Chuck, and King Bob-omb for the first time in the franchise's history.

Speed Golf is more or less what it sounds like: a mode where players hit balls, rush to them, and try to hit them again before other players can beat them to the hole. Players tee off at the same time and must overcome various obstacles while dashing to their balls. Add special moves and the like makes for an absolutely wild time. Battle Golf is a variation of Speed Golf with nine different holes in play at the same time with players attempting to score three of them in order to be victorious. You can check out the new trailer for yourself above.

Whether you're outpacing your opponents in Speed Golf or shooting for greatness in Golf Adventure, fun is par for the course in Mario Golf: Super Rush. Check out the latest trailer: https://t.co/a1I0hxSPer pic.twitter.com/3ruiXSZA9Y — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) May 17, 2021

The video game also includes a solo Golf Adventure mode where players take their Mii characters up the ranks to pro at a country club while being able to interact with various Mario franchise characters. The Mii can also be used in multiplayer modes and level up by gaining experience.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Mario Golf video game right here.

