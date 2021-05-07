Mario Golf: Super Rush Nintendo Switch Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

✖

Next month, Mario Golf: Super Rush will release on Nintendo Switch, and fans looking to pre-order the title might want to check out GameStop. The retailer has announced an exclusive pin set featuring Mario and Peach wearing their snazzy new golf attire. It's certainly a nice step-up from the posters that GameStop has given out for games like New Pokemon Snap! In the grand scheme of things, it's not the biggest pre-order incentive that's ever been made available, but it is a neat little bonus that might convince some fans to purchase it from GameStop instead of from other retail chains.

The pin set will be available to those who pre-order the game in-stores and online, but it is not available to those who purchase the game's digital version. An image of the pin set can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🏌️‍♂️Hit the greens in style with this GameStop Exclusive Mario Golf: Super Rush gift with purchase pin set! Get your pre-order in now because just like that round of speed golf, these are gonna go fast! https://t.co/kfmWiQapkv pic.twitter.com/DKRt8zXz6U — GameStop (@GameStop) May 6, 2021

Revealed during February's Nintendo Direct presentation, Mario Golf: Super Rush is the latest in the sports series from Nintendo. The title brings back the Story Mode that fans embraced in the handheld versions of the game, and will offer motion control options, online play, and more. Speed Golf is a new addition to the series where all players tee off at the same time and then race to get to their ball, using familiar power-ups from the Mario series, including Power Stars and Ice Flowers.

From what Nintendo has shown so far, Mario Golf: Super Rush looks like one of the most exciting entries in the series in quite some time. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will rank among the best Mario Golf titles, but fans won't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves!

Mario Golf: Super Rush will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 25th.

Are you looking forward to Mario Golf: Super Rush? Do you plan on pre-ordering the game from GameStop? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!