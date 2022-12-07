Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Adds Helpful New Feature

Today, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans have 8 new DLC tracks to check out thanks to wave 3 of the game's Booster Course Pass. That alone would be worth celebrating, but Nintendo has also added a free new feature that all players can experience! Following today's update, players can now customize the items that appear in online and offline matches. Hate that freaking Blue Shell? Boom, gone. Wanna play with all Fire Flowers? You can do that now! The option is long overdue, and it should shake things up in a very big way!

Nintendo's Tweet announcing the new feature can be found embedded below.

With Custom Items in #MarioKart 8 Deluxe, you can even allocate specific items to each team in Team Races and Battles. Question is, which team gets the Spiny Shell?!



Download the free update and try it out today! pic.twitter.com/dQinsgzzJf — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 7, 2022

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, selling 48 million copies on the platform. The game is a massive success, and the recent Booster Course Pass has given many players an incentive to revisit it if they haven't played in a while. So far, the Booster Course Pass has added 24 tracks spanning the Mario Kart franchise, with another 24 set to release in 2023. While all of the tracks are modified versions of existing ones, many exclusively appeared in the Mario Kart Tour mobile game. As such, this is the first time many of them have released on console!

It will be interesting to see if Nintendo continues to add additional features to the game! There are a lot of ways Nintendo could expand on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in addition to the number of courses offered. At this point in the Nintendo Switch's lifespan, it seems very unlikely that a new Mario Kart game will release until the launch of the company's next console. Nintendo tends to stick to one major Mario Kart release per system, so fans probably won't see Mario Kart 9 until the company is ready to reveal a Switch successor. For now, fans will just have to settle for these types of content updates!

Do you plan on checking out this new feature for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Have you purchased the game's Booster Course Pass? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!