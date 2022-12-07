New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks Available Now

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass gives players a bunch of extra tracks to choose from, and the third wave is available on Nintendo Switch right now. Wave 3 consists of two different Cups with four tracks each. The Rock Cup features London Loop, Boo Lake, Rock Rock Mountain, and Maple Treeway. The Moon Cup features Berlin Byways, Peach Gardens, Merry Mountain, and Rainbow Road (3DS). Wave 3 marks the halfway point for the Booster Course Pass, and 24 more tracks will be released in the game in 2023.

A trailer for wave 3 was released last month, and can be found embedded below.

The new wave features tracks spanning a wide variety of Mario Kart titles. As with previous waves, this one sees the addition of multiple tracks that first appeared in Mario Kart Tour, marking the first time these have been made available on console. One of the biggest highlights of the mobile game is the way that it continues to add tracks based on real-world locations. Two of those are featured in Wave 3: London Loop and Berlin Bypass. Merry Mountain also first appeared in the mobile game, and it seems like a fitting pick for the month of December! In addition to Mario Kart Tour, this wave also features tracks from Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario Kart DS, Mario Kart Wii, and Mario Kart 7.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, having sold more than 48 million copies since launching back in 2017. It's unclear how many of those players have purchased the Booster Course Pass DLC, but it's likely a lot of Switch owners have invested in the extra tracks. While some fans would have preferred to see Nintendo release an entirely new Mario Kart game, it's clear that the Booster Course Pass is helping to fill the need for more content!

Do you plan on checking out this new wave of tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Which of these new tracks looks the most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!