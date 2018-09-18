The Internet Is Having A Meltdown Over Why Mario Kart Is Trending

Earlier today we covered a simple “Here’s what Toad actually looks like” when the innocent Nintendo character was suddenly thrust into the spotlight due to an interesting comparison to a certain anatomical part of US President Donald Trump.

If you listen closely, you can hear the gasps of shock and the tell tale arrival of the death of childhood lost and it seems like the world is finally able to unite on one thing: The wish to unsee a visual we never asked to see:

That moment your inner child dies when you see WHY #Toad and #MarioKart are suddenly trending. pic.twitter.com/xvk3BkrFCm — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) September 18, 2018

Checked to see why Mario Kart is trending. pic.twitter.com/f0fBRo3fEA — Nothony Meatano (@theneedledrop) September 18, 2018

me: everyone is saying not to look at why Mario Kart is trending but it can’t be that bad… *1 min later* pic.twitter.com/Yr44QzLo1y — kristine steimer (@steimer) September 18, 2018

Before we rightly and justly set all our Twitter devices on fire and bleach our brains, press F to pay respects to the poor people at Nintendo’s PR agency writing coverage reports for Mario Kart today. — John Hardin – Gauge Antifreeze (@JohnLHardin) September 18, 2018

When I read why Mario Kart is trending pic.twitter.com/wENKH2dfdt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 18, 2018

*Reggie Fils-Aime logs onto Twitter* “Oh wow! Mario Kart is trending! This is amazing! I can’t wait to find out why!” pic.twitter.com/Y50KIk0crB — Brian Shea (@BrianPShea) September 18, 2018

Americans need to prepare themselves physically and emotionally for the very real possibility that Sarah Sanders will stand behind a podium and deny that the president of the United States has a penis that looks like Toad from Mario Kart. There will likely be charts. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 18, 2018

There is so much more out there, but there is beauty in unity – sadness in the source of it. Whether or not there is any truth to the statement is really none of our business but what we do know is that Toad is a good boy doing his best and he doesn’t deserve this.

Justice for Toad.

For another interesting tid-bit about Toad and his namesake, this is what Wikipedia had to say about his origins:

“Toad’s English name appears to have been inspired by the word “toadstool“, a word used to describe mushrooms including those featuring umbrella-like cap-and-stem form characteristics which Toad’s design portrays along with the character’s general resemblance to a mushroom. Toad’s Japanese name “Kinopio” appears to be a mixture of the Japanese word for mushroom (“kinoko”) and the Japanese name for the character Pinocchio(“Pinokio”) which both roughly blend together to form the meaning of “a real mushroom boy” (as evidenced through Pinocchio’s desire to become a real boy in his own tale).”