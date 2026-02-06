Gears of War: E-Day Report Narrows Release Date

A new report tied to Gears of War: E-Day has narrowed the game’s release date. Since being announced back in 2024, Xbox and developer The Coalition haven’t said much about the next Gears of War entry. Other than broadly confirming an arrival in 2026, no additional trailers or gameplay footage of E-Day have yet to come about. Now, in the wake of this ongoing silence, one reputable publication has shared new info on when the new entry should finally drop.

Coming by way of The Verge, it was said that Gears of War: E-Day is currently planned to launch in the second half of 2026. Xbox is said to have a good idea internally of when it will release the game, but it has yet to commit to a specific date publicly for the time being. It’s also taking into account the release date of Grand Theft Auto VI in November, as it wants Gears of War: E-Day to release with some space between Rockstar Games’ long-awaited sequel. As such, this implies that early November might be the latest date in which Gears of War: E-Day could launch.

Gears of War: E-Day Should Be the Biggest Xbox Game of 2026

On paper, Xbox has a massive slate of games that are poised to arrive in 2026. Outside of Gears of War: E-Day, the publisher also has Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and many others that stem from its Bethesda and Activision labels. Above all of these games, though, Gears of War: E-Day has a chance of being the best of them all.

In the wake of Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 being a bit more divisive, The Coalition has been wise to go back to the roots of the Gears of War series. Telling a story that centers around original franchise protagonists Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago makes E-Day the perfect jumping-on point for new fans as well as those who have fallen out of touch with the series. Assuming that the story The Coalition looks to tell in E-Day is compelling and is paired with an excellent multiplayer component, this should end up being the best Xbox exclusive of the year, if not one of the best of the generation.

For now, Gears of War: E-Day is only known to be releasing for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. If last year’s release of Gears of War: Reloaded on PS5 is any indication, however, E-Day also seems likely to land on PlayStation platforms at some point as well.

