Mario Kart Tour Speeds Past 200 Million Downloads

Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour has been a huge success since its release in 2019, and has now reached an impressive new milestone: the game has been downloaded more than 200 million times worldwide! The news was revealed by Sensor Tower, alongside the game's current lifetime revenue, which has now passed $200 million. From April 1st, 2020 through March 31st, 2021, the game generated $93 million in revenue for the company. That figure makes it Nintendo's second-biggest earner during that period, behind Fire Emblem Heroes. It also places it ahead of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which generated $78 million in that same time frame.

Sensor Tower's Tweet announcing the figure can be found embedded below.

Mobile racing game @mariokarttourEN from @NintendoAmerica surpassed $200M in player spending and 200M downloads, maintaining its position as one of the biggest mobile racing titles worldwide: https://t.co/dVgMYwkvGu #mariokarttour #mobilegaming #mobilegames pic.twitter.com/4m9MvwfPNr — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) April 21, 2021

The continued success of Mario Kart Tour can likely be attributed to its consistent support from Nintendo. The game sees regular updates and themed events. During these events, players have the opportunity to unlock exclusive racers, and check out new and returning tracks spanning the history of the franchise. Currently, Mario Kart Tour is featuring a Sydney Tour event, complete with the new Sydney Sprint track. Players will be able to unlock a koala-inspired version of Baby Mario, as well.

The Mario Kart franchise has always been one of Nintendo's most popular, so it comes as little surprise that the mobile version continues to find so much success. Nintendo Switch owners have been treated to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and last year's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, but there has been no announcement regarding a ninth game in the series. For now, that means Mario Kart Tour is the only place for fans to check out new tracks and racers, which has likely played some part in the game's continued success. It will be interesting to see how long the game can continue to attract new players!

Mario Kart Tour is currently available on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

