Mario Kart Tour Snow Tour Announced

✖

The Snow Tour is now live in Mario Kart Tour, bringing a classic course and a brand-new character to the mobile game! Players will have the opportunity to revisit the DK Summit track, which originally appeared in Mario Kart Wii. Once again, winter variants for Peach and Wario will appear in the game, but an official announcement has not been made for the new character debuting in the tour. Eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a likely candidate in the background of the promo image, however! Between Peach and Wario, a Yellow Penguin version of Toad can be seen, which is a design that originally appeared in New Super Mario Bros. Wii.

The tour announcement for the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Peach vs. Daisy Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Starting Feb. 23, the Snow Tour begins with the newly added Wii DK Summit course taking center stage! pic.twitter.com/rsatpKlgex — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) February 19, 2021

Mario Kart Wii remains one of the most popular games in the series, so the addition of DK Summit in Mario Kart Tour will likely hold a lot of appeal for fans. The snow-covered course seems like the perfect pick for the current theme. While the Mario Kart series has a tendency to bring back tracks from previous games, this is the first time that DK Summit has been made available since Mario Kart Wii released in 2008, so it should have an even greater appeal among longtime fans.

The addition of DK Summit gives hope to those that have wanted to see more Mario Kart Wii tracks added to the game. The announcement on Twitter resulted in a number of requests for Coconut Mall, which is one of the more popular courses from the Wii game. While the course itself is enjoyable, the music has long been a favorite among Mario Kart fans. It remains to be seen whether or not the course will appear in Mario Kart Tour, but it definitely seems like a strong possibility!

Mario Kart Tour is currently available on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Mario Kart Tour's Snow Tour event? Are you still enjoying the mobile racing game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!