Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Releases New DLC Teaser

The second batch of DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope should be arriving in the near future, and the publisher has now released a new teaser trailer. The DLC will be titled "The Last Spark Hunter" and will center on a new foe for Mario and friends to grapple with, as well as a new planet called Melodic Gardens. While the teaser stops short of a full reveal for the new Spark Hunter, we do get a quick glimpse at the character, and get to hear her voice. With the DLC set to arrive in "mid-2023," we should know a lot more soon!

The teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In a roadmap released last year, Ubisoft revealed that the second DLC will include "fun characters to meet, secrets to discover, but also new enemies to face." The new Spark Hunter would seem to fit into the latter category, and will likely serve as the DLC's end boss. Created by Cursa, the Spark Hunters played a major role in the base game, as players were forced to deal with three of them: Midnite, Bedrock, and Daphne. By the game's conclusion, it's revealed that SPOILER ALERT the playable Rabbid named Edge previously served as the leader of the Spark Hunters, before turning against Cursa.

The Last Spark Hunter will not be the final DLC released for the game, as a third batch is set to arrive in late 2023. While The Last Spark Hunter seems quite promising, the final DLC might be the most highly-anticipated. The DLC will offer a new adventure that centers on Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Peach, and Ubisoft's limbless hero Rayman! From the way Ubisoft has described the DLC, it sounds like it could be similar in structure to the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC that released for the original Mario + Rabbids.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope released late last year. The Nintendo Switch title debuted to strong critical praise, and several award nominations, winning Best Sim/Strategy Game at The Game Awards.

