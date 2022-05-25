Mario Strikers: Battle League Walmart Pre-order Bonus Revealed

✖

Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, and fans are likely starting to search for the best place to purchase the game. Walmart has revealed a small incentive for players planning to purchase the game from the retailer in the form of a decal sheet. The decal sheet features seven of Battle League's playable characters, wearing their new looks from the game. As far as pre-order bonuses go, it's nothing too major, but it might be enough to convince fans to snag it from Walmart, as opposed to a different retailer!

An image of the decal sheet alongside the game can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering Mario Strikers: Battle League from Walmart can do so right here.

(Photo: Walmart)

In Mario Strikers: Battle League, players will be able to create teams consisting of 10 characters: Mario, Luigi, Peach, Rosalina, Toad, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Wario, Waluigi, and Yoshi. The first seven of those characters are represented on the decal sheet above. While those designs showcase what the characters will look like at the start of the game, players will have multiple customization options available. Of course, the game's multiplayer will be a big draw, and players will be able to participate in local matches for up to 8 players. There will also be online features, such as a Club Mode where up to 20 players will be able to compete in a full season.

There's a lot of anticipation ahead of Battle League's release! This is the first new Mario Strikers game since 2007, and fans of the series are understandably excited to see the series revisited. As with the first two games in the series, Battle League is being developed by Next Level Games. This is the developer's first new game since Luigi's Mansion 3, which released on Switch in 2019. Hopefully, Mario Strikers: Battle League will be just as well-received when it launches on June 10th! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Mario Strikers: Battle League? Do you plan on pre-ordering the game from Walmart? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!