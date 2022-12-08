Marvel's Avengers Adds Captain America's Best Outfit Yet

Marvel's Avengers just added a new outfit for Captain America which might be the best alternate skin that the character has ever received. Ever since it first launched back in 2020, developer Crystal Dynamics has continued to add new purchasable outfits for all of the different Avengers that are playable within the game. And while Captain America has already received some stellar costumes in the past, some of which have tied in with the MCU, this latest addition to Marvel's Avengers is sure to be loved by comic book fans.

Available in the in-game Marketplace within Marvel's Avengers right now, Crystal Dynamics has added a new "Cel Shaded Outfit" for Captain America. As the name implies, this Outfit features a drastically different look compared to what players have normally come to expect from Marvel's Avengers. Thanks to the vibrant style of this outfit, though, Captain America now looks as though he has been ripped directly out of the pages of Marvel comics. Better yet, this outfit features Captain America's throwback costume which resembles some of his earliest appearances. Crystal Dynamics said that the suit, in particular, has been created to mirror Cap's style in Strange Tales #114, which released all the way back in 1951.

💥 Looking like he just jumped straight from a comics panel with a KAPOW and a WHAM is Captain America in his new Cel Shaded Outfit!



Available in the Marketplace. pic.twitter.com/7XQkW9FV9b — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 7, 2022

While Marvel's Avengers has received some fantastic outfits over the years, it's hard not to place this new Captain America suit near the top of the list. Although it's somewhat basic in its premise and execution, the way that the outfit looks in action (which you can see in the tweet above) is pretty exceptional. If you're a Marvel purist, this might be one outfit that you'll want to grab before it leaves the Avengers storefront.

If you'd like to snag this new Captain America skin in Marvel's Avengers, it should be live across all platforms right now. Specifically, this means it's purchasable on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

How do you feel about this new outfit for Captain America in Marvel's Avengers? Will you look to snag this alternate costume for yourself, or have you stopped playing the game completely? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.