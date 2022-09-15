Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit

Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.

Releasing in Marvel's Avengers today, the latest Outfit for Hawkeye will resemble his classic appearance from the very early Avengers comics that were released over 50 years ago. This suit sees Hawkeye donning his iconic purple and blue tunic that also comes equipped with his mask that prominently features a large "H" on the forehead. While Hawkeye's look has changed quite a lot over the years, this is far and away the look that he is known for sporting the most in Marvel comics. As such, to see that this Outfit is now available to purchase in the Marvel's Avengers marketplace is something that numerous fans will surely love.

🏹 H stands for Hawkeye.



Set your targets on the Marketplace – a new comics-inspired Outfit for Hawkeye arrives tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/pyT0Ziz8xi — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 14, 2022

Although Crystal Dynamics is no longer part of Square Enix, it's great to see that the studio has continued to support Marvel's Avengers with new content like this on a routine basis. In fact, the game seems to have had quite a resurgence in recent months, which has led to the studio confirming that new add-ons for Avengers will continue to arrive well into 2023. For now, though, many fans are still waiting for the next major update for the game to arrive later this year which will make The Winter Soldier the next playable character.

