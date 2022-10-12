Marvel's Avengers Adds New "Magic" Iron Man Outfit

Marvel's Avengers is gearing up to add a new outfit this week that gives Iron Man a very different look compared to normal. Even though developer Crystal Dynamics is no longer owned by Square Enix, updates for Avengers have continued to come about at a steady pace in recent months. And while larger game updates are slated to come about before 2023 comes to a close, Crystal Dynamics is going to at least give players a new Iron Man cosmetic in the near term.

As of tomorrow, Marvel's Avengers will be bringing the "Magic Modified" Outfit to the marketplace for Iron Man. This suit is based on a set of armor that Iron Man donned in Tony Stark: Iron Man issue #13. In the comics, this armor became contaminated with magic that then transformed into a sort of medieval-style suit that Iron Man could use to wield magic. He then when on to use the armor to do battle with the villainous dragon Sadurang. While the Magic Modified armor is likely one of the lesser-known Iron Man suits that we've seen, it's a cool deep cut that many Marvel comic book fans will surely appreciate.

🐉 Inspired by "Tony Stark: Iron Man No. 13," Iron Man's 'Magic Modified' comics-accurate Outfit depicts the suit he wore in his battle against the dragon Sadurang.



✨ Available tomorrow in the Marketplace! pic.twitter.com/g3Udknxi61 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 12, 2022

It's worth noting that even though the Magic Modified Outfit in the comics let Iron Man use magic, that won't be the case here with Marvel's Avengers. Instead, this armor is going to be merely a cosmetic shift for Iron Man in the game which means that his standard abilities will remain the same. If you want to see Iron Man using sorcery of some sort, you'll have to continue to hope that this is added in a future Marvel's Avengers game.

Again, if you'd like to snag this new Iron Man Outfit for yourself, you can look to pick it up in any iteration of Marvel's Avengers on October 13th. Currently, the game is available to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you still playing Marvel's Avengers for yourself? And if so, what do you think about this new Outfit that Iron Man is getting in the game this week? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.