Marvel Champions Reveals When Fans Can Get First Look at Thor Hero Pack

Marvel Champions recently released core set offers several heroes for fans to take down the villains of the Marvel Universe, including names like Black Panther, She-Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man, but more heroes are coming down the line. That includes the upcoming Captain America and Ms. Marvel expansions, but Fantasy Flight just revealed that yet another hero is joining the game, and fans can get their first look at him very soon. That hero would be Thor, the God of Thunder, and fans of the game can see him in action on December 5th courtesy of FFG Live.

Fantasy Flight revealed that on December 5th Marvel Champions designers Michael Boggs and Caleb Grace will play a game featuring the Thor Hero Pack, and we can’t wait to see what the Asgardian powerhouse can do and what allies will be by his side as part of his Hero deck. No release date is known yet, but we’re hoping it’s sooner than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fantasy Flight will be releasing the Captain America and Ms. Marvel Hero Packs in January of 2020, along with the Green Goblin Scenario Pack, with the Wrecking Crew Scenario Pack coming in February.

FFG Live hits YouTube and Twitch every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:00 pm CST. You can find more of our Marvel Champions coverage right here, and you can find the official description for Marvel Champions below.

“Iron Man and Black Panther team up to stop Rhino from rampaging through the streets of New York. Captain Marvel and Spider-Man battle Ultron as he threatens global annihilation. Do you have what it takes to join the ranks of these legendary heroes and become a champion?

Jump into the Marvel Universe with Marvel Champions: The Card Game, a cooperative Living Card Game® for one to four players!

Marvel Champions: The Card Game invites players embody iconic heroes from the Marvel Universe as they battle to stop infamous villains from enacting their devious schemes.

As a Living Card Game, Marvel Champions is supported with regular releases of new product, including new heroes and scenarios—check out the products section at the bottom of this page to see everything announced so far!”

Marvel Champions is available online and at your local game store now. Let us know which hero you’re most excited to play in the comments, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!