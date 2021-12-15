Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces X-23 and Honey Badger Character Pack

Atomic Mass Games has announced plans to release a new Marvel: Crisis Protocol character pack containing two new X-Men characters. The X-23 and Honey Badger Character Pack will continue to grow the X-Men roster within Marvel: Crisis Protocol by adding “sisters” Laura and Gabrielle Kinney, both of whom are clones of Wolverine. While both possess Wolverine’s healing factors, there are subtle differences between the two. X-23 has only two retractible claws per hand and a foot claw, while Honey Badger is impervious to pain thanks to a controversial nanite treatment. Currently, Laura Kinney is a member of the core X-Men roster and uses the code name Wolverine, her sister Gabrielle still goes by Honey Badger and is currently on Krakoa. Interestingly, X-23 appears to be wearing a variation of her X-Force costume in her miniature. You can check out both miniatures below:

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team’s total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through.

The new character set is part of a third wave of X-Men figures that will release in early 2022. That wave also includes Character Packs containing Rogue and Gambit, Colossus and Magik, and the Juggernaut. Previous waves of X-Men include Cyclops, Storm, Beast, Wolverine, Toad, Sabretooth, Magneto, and Mystique, while an X-Force focused release included Cable, Domino, Mister Sinister, and Deadpool. A Jean Grey and Cassandra Nova set was also released earlier this year.

In addition to the X-Men releases, Marvel: Crisis Protocol also recently released a new line of mystic-themed characters, including a new Doctor Strange miniature, Clea, Doctor Voodoo, Dormammu, and the Hood. Blade and Moon Knight will also be released in the near future as will miniatures featuring Ms. Marvel (which includes a regular-sized figure and an “Embiggened” figure) and a new Iron Man/Hulkbuster combo.