Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals M'baku and Klaw

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is adding its first new Wakandan character in nearly three years. This week, Atomic Mass Games officially revealed the Klaw and M'baku miniatures for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, which will come out in July 2023. While details about the characters are scarce, M'baku (who was first known as Man-Ape in the Marvel comics) is based off of his depiction in the Marvel movies, while Klaw resembles his classic comics look. The two miniatures will be released in July 2023. You can check out a first look at both miniatures down below:

One fights to protect Wakanda’s Vibranium. The other wants to steal it. Klaw & M’Baku, coming soon to #MarvelCrisisProtocol! Learn more here: https://t.co/YzKWLn9EBo#MarvelComics #Miniatures pic.twitter.com/CLJcFLZue3 — Atomic Mass Games (@atomicmassgames) May 11, 2023

The miniatures are notable in that M'baku will be the first Wakanda-affiliated character added to Marvel: Crisis Protocol since late 2020. While Wakanda was one of the first affiliations in the game, it hasn't had any major additions in nearly three years despite the release of dozens of characters (and a new Black Panther movie) during that timeframe. A Black Panther and Killmonger Rivals Pack is also due for release later this year, which will feature new Character cards for both characters.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Expect to see Cosmic Ghost Rider on the table in July. The character pack has a retail price of $34.99.