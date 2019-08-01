Marvel: Crisis Protocol Miniatures Game Announced

Marvel fans will soon be able to assemble a team of superheroes and villains to battle their friends. Atomic Mass Games announced Marvel: Crisis Protocol, a new tabletop miniatures skirmish game featuring classic superheroes and villains from the Marvel Universe. Players will assemble a team of heroes and villains and then battle their friends in a 1v1 free-for-all. Miniatures will be made of high quality hard plastic, and will need to be assembled and painted by players. A Core Set will be released this fall, with new figures and content released on a monthly basis.

When announcing the game at Gen Con on Wednesday night, Atomic Mass Games noted that Marvel: Crisis Protocol will come with several gameplay options. In addition to a standard skirmish mode, Marvel: Crisis Protocol will eventually feature “raids” in which two players battle against a powerful supervillain controlled by a third player, a campaign mode, and a variety of scenarios. In addition, skirmishes will come with different objectives pulled from popular comics storylines. Each player will select an objective in advance, and then assemble their team upon seeing both objectives side-by-side.

In addition to playing as classic characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Ultron, Marvel: Crisis Protocol will also come with terrain that factors into the battle. In addition to using the terrain to block line of sight or set up strategies, players can also interact with terrain and use it to attack foes. In one example, Atomic Mass Games noted that the Hulk can pick up an entire building and then use it to smash their enemies.

The initial core set will come with 10 figures, with Modok and the Hulk available in individual expansion packs. Future sets will include characters like Killmonger, the Winter Soldier, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Asgardians like Thor and Loki. Additional terrain will also be added, bringing locales like Knowhere to the game.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol will be released in Fall 2019.