Marvel Dice Throne Reveals First Two X-Men Characters

Marvel Dice Throne has revealed its first two X-Men characters that will appear in its upcoming new releases. Today, Roxley Games and The OP revealed that Wolverine and Psylocke will appear in its upcoming Marvel X-Men Dice Throne project, which will launch on Kickstarter next month. The new project is one of two being released for the Kickstarter alongside a new co-operative Marvel Dice Throne Mission game that allows players to team up against Marvel foes instead of the usual head-to-head action of a typical Dice Throne game.

In Marvel Dice Throne, each player rolls a set of 5 unique dice to activate different powers and attacks that they can then use against their opponent. The goal of each player is to knock their opponent's health to 0 first, using their hero's special abilities and action cards as much as they can to either hurt or otherwise debilitate their opponent in any way possible.

ComicBook.com had the chance to preview both the Wolverine and Psylocke boards ahead of the official reveal. Wolverine is a Complexity 2 character that is built around dealing lots of damage to opponents while also utilizing their healing factor constantly heal from attacks. Almost all of Wolverine's offensive abilities provide a small amount of healing to Wolverine, with most abilities also giving Wolverine the Rage Status effect. Wolverine's Rage allows him to either deal additional damage on an attack by spending a Rage token and discarding a card or lets Wolverine draw a card. Wolverine's Power Level 9 attack also inflicts the Alpha status effect on an opponent, which causes that player to skip their income phase (thus preventing them from gaining combat points which are used to play cards and draw up new cards to refill their hand.)

Meanwhile, Psylocke is a Complexity 3 character who is built around versatility and avoiding damage. Psylocke's passive Manifest ability allows her to roll an extra Manifest dice at the start of every turn. Psylocke can either swap the dice in for another dice during the Offensive Roll Phase or she can use it to boost the attack damage of any attack she makes. Several of Psylocke's abilities also give her Agility tokens that allow her to potentially halve damage she takes when attacked. Psylocke can also use the Paralyze status effect to prevent other players from gaining or inflicting status effects and the Infiltration status effect to force a player to re-roll a defensive die.

More Marvel X-Men Dice Throne news will be revealed in the coming weeks. The full Kickstarter goes live on October 17th.