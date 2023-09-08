Life-Sized D&D Red Dragon Wyrmling Announced by WizKids (Exclusive)

Bring a life-sized baby red dragon to your game room to simultaneously delight and terrorize your friends. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that WizKids plans to release the "D&D Replicas of the Realms: Red Dragon Wyrmling Foam Figure" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons. The dragon will stand at just under 2 and a half feet tall and is hand-painted to show off every tooth, scale, and claw in detail. As you can see in the renders provided by WizKids below, this new Red Dragon Wyrmling statue looks both adorable and a bit deadly, with a cute face and teeth that shout "I eat Level 1 player characters for breakfast."

(Photo: WizKids)

(Photo: WizKids)

The Red Dragon Wyrmling is the latest in a line of life-sized foam figures featuring various D&D monsters or characters. While some of the figures depict rather cute creatures like baby owlbears or a pseudodragon, there are also more terrifying figures like a life-sized Mimic and a quasit. WizKids also sells a life-sized Drizzt Do'urden figure, complete with both of his iconic swords and a cloak. WizKids also has an impressive line of Dungeons & Dragons miniatures made to be used on the tabletop as part of D&D combat.

You can pre-order the Red Dragon Wyrmling from WizKids' website today. The figure will cost $650 and will be released in April 2024 as part of Dungeons & Dragons' 50th anniversary celebration.

Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Core Rulebook Changes Explained

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration, Wizards of the Coast is also planning to release updated versions of Dungeons & Dragons' Core Rulebooks with significant revisions to the current 5th Edition ruleset. Ahead of these releases, the D&D design team has released seven playtests mostly focused on the Player's Handbook, with many of the changes focusing on better balancing certain classes and subclasses or tweaking spells. While at one point the playtests seemed to suggest bigger changes were in store for Dungeons & Dragons, the 2024 rulebooks are now being described as revisions rather than a new edition.