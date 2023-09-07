Assassin's Creed TTRPG Available for Pre-Order

The Assassin's Creed RPG is now available to pre-order. Today, CMON launched pre-orders for its upcoming Assassin's Creed Roleplaying Game, which is due for release next year. The game, designed by Max Castellani, Andrea Macchi and Francesco Nepitello, uses the new Match System game engine to let players experience original campaigns that can take place both in any historical era of the Assassin's Creed timeline and the modern era as characters use the Animus to synchronize with their ancestor's memories.

Initially, CMON will publish three rulebooks for Assassin's Creed Roleplaying Game. The Animus Core Rulebook contains the full rules of the game, plus information about the lore and settings of the universe. Forging History serves as an initial campaign book, with several Sequences (stand alone adventures), each of which are set in different Time Frames popularized in various Assassin's Creed games. The final section is the Legacy of the Brotherhood: Master Assassins compendium, which contains information on the various protagonists of the Assassin's Creed games, including Basim from the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage. It also contains Adventure Hooks and several Sequences based around Pieces of Eden.

This marks CMON's first foray into licensed tabletop RPGs. While the publisher is best known for its massive games containing hundreds of detailed miniatures, this is the first time that CMON has tried their hand at a major TTRPG release. CMON has been slowly building up a TTRPG studio, purchasing the award-winning studio Two Little Mice back in 2021 and releasing a TTRPG version of its Zombicide franchise.

Fans can choose between three different bundles. The first contains digital versions of all three books and a hardcover Animus rulebook and costs $35. The second bundle contains all three books and costs $90. The final "Master Assassin" book contains all the books, an accessory kit with dice and cards used in character creation and 13 exclusive miniatures of various Assassin's Creed characters.