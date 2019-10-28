Popular Marvel Game Adding Eternals, New Mutants, and More

Marvel’s Eternals and New Mutants are the subjects of two of four expansion coming to Upper Deck‘s Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game in 2020. Upper Deck revealed the news last week with a teaser image revealing all four sets planned for the coming year. Heroes of Asgard releases in January, bringing more heroes and villains connected to Thor to the game. New Mutants follows in April, bringing the next generation of X-Men in the same month as their film debut. Into the Cosmos comes in July. This set seems to focus on cosmic heroes from the Marvel Universe. Eternals will round out the year in October, introducing Jack Kirby’s pantheon to the game in time for their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Upper Deck will release the 20th Legendary expansion, Agents of SHIELD, in December.

The New Mutants appeared in Legendary as special bystanders included in the X-Men expansion. New Mutants members Magik and Cannonball already appeared in the game as playable characters. Magik appeared in the Secret Wars, Vol. 1 expansion. The X-Men expansion had Cannonball. Upper Deck did not offer details about the set, but speculating based on past sets suggests it may have up to five new playable characters. These are likely missing New Mutants such as Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Warlock, Magma, and Mirage. Possible villains could be Selene and the Demon Bear as masterminds. A Mastermind version of Emma Frost as the White Queen could lead the Hellions as a villain group. The Demon Bear Saga could become one of the game’s Scheme cards.

The Heroes of Asgard set could introduce popular Thor allies such as Beta Ray Bill, the Warriors Three, and Lady Sif as playable characters. It may also introduce a heroic Loki. Villains could be Malekith the Accursed as a Mastermind, paired with a War of the Realms Scheme card. Other possibilities include Gorr the God Butcher and Dario Agger, the Minotaur who runs the Exxon Corporation.

Upper Deck already released a Guardians of the Galaxy expansion for Legendary that introduced the core Guardians to the game. Into the Cosmos could focus on lesser-known Guardians and unaffiliated heroes. Cosmic Ghost Rider, Nova, Moondragon, Quasar, and Silver Surfer are possible hero inclusions.

The Eternals set will likely focus on the same characters that the film does. Those include Makkari, Ajak, Sersi, Thena, and others.

Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game is a cooperative tabletop game. It has players working together to recruit Marvel heroes and defeat the Mastermind before it completes its scheme. If they can’t put together a legendary Marvel force, then evil wins.

