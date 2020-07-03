Marvel Fantastic Four HeroClix Preview: Silver Surfer, Reed Richards, and Blastaar

The wait is finally over. After seven years away from the game, Marvel's Fantastic Four return to HeroClix in the Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four 5-figure booster set. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing return to the game, along with some of their best-known allies and greatest foes, including Dr. Doom, the Frightful Four, and the Skrulls. The set also includes other part-time members of the Fantastic Four, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk, Silver Surfer, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and others. There's a wide variety of characters from across the Marvel Universe in this set. Even if you're not the biggest Fantastic Four, you're likely to find something interesting in Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four. The release includes the five-figure booster pack as well as a New Fantastic Four Fast Forces set. The New Fantastic Four Fast Forces feature new and unique figures for Wolverine, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Hulk, Black Panther, and She-Thing. They compliment the Fantastic Four: Cosmic Clash starter set released earlier this year that included the original fantastic four along with Silver Surfer and Doctor Doom. There's also a Dice and Token Pack featuring the Fantastic Four to compliment the new set. WizKids Games has provided ComicBook.com with three figures to preview from the new set ahead of its release later this month. Keep reading to check out the new Silver Surfer, Blastaar, and Reed Richards figures included in the in Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four.

047a Silver Surfer (Photo: WizKids Games) prevnext

047a Silver Surfer - Description Let's start with 047a Silver Surfer. Silver Surfer is a rare figure and that "a" in the collector's number suggests a Prime version also exists. This Silver Surfer is the standard version and is based on Dan Slott and Michael Allred's interpretation of the character. Players can run Norrin at 150 points or 75 points. He's packing the Power Cosmic team ability and has the following keywords: Annihilators, Codex, Defenders, Fantastic Four, Cosmic, Herald. Silver Surfer has a trait called "Dawn Greenwood, Ordinary Girl From Earth." It lets Silver Surfer generate a Dawn Greenwood token at the beginning of the game. That token has Sidestep, a trait of her own called "I Have To Leave You Now..." that says, "When Dawn Greenwood is KO'd by an opponent's attack, modify Silver Surfer's combat values by +1 for the rest of the game." She also has two special powers. Her attack power is "I Might Have Gotten In Over My Head." It reads, "POWER: If Dawn Greenwood is within 4 squares of an opposing character, place Silver Surfer adjacent." Finally, she has the damage power "I Don't Know How To Feel About You, Norrin." It grants Enhancement and Perplex, but the latter can only target characters named Silver Surfer. Silver Surfer has two special powers. His movement power is "Anywhere and Everywhere." It grants him Hypersonic Speed, and "When Silver Surfer uses it, after resolutions you may choose a character he hit or moved through. The chosen character gains Immobile until your next turn." His attack power is "I Only Attack to Defend." It allows Silver Surfer, as a free action, to use an attack power showing on the dial of an opposing character within 8 squares until your next turn. The rest of his dial includes Hypersonic Speed, Invincible, Impervious, Invulnerability, Toughness, Regeneration, Probability Control, Outwit, Shape Change, and Support. prevnext

059 Blastaar (Photo: WizKids Games) prevnext

059 Blastaar Now for a villainous preview. 059 Blastaar is a super rare figure that players can add to their force for 150 or 75 points. Blastaar has the Power Cosmic team ability, Improved Targeting allowing him to make ranged attacks while adjacent to opposing characters, and the keywords for Frightful Four, Negative Zone, Cosmic, Ruler, and Warrior. Blastaar has a trait called "The Forceful Ruler of Baluur," which gives him full-time use of Force Blast and Super Strength. He has a movement power called "Concussive Blast Fight" that grant shim Charge, Running Shot, and the ability to make a close attack as FREE. He also has a special attack power called "The Living Bomb Burst." It grants him Energy Explosion, and "When he uses it, the character(s) Blastaar originally targeted are dealt penetrating damage.' The rest of Blastaar's powers suite includes Running Shot, Pulse Wave, Impervious, Invulnerability, Toughness, and Leadership. prevnext

066 Reed Richards, Fixer of Universes (Photo: WizKids Games) prevnext

066 Reed Richards, Fixer of Universes Description We close out with a member of Marvel's first family. Reed Richards, Fixer of Universes is both a chase figure and a title character, inspired by Jonathan Hickman's depiction of the character in his Fantastic Four, FF, and Secret Wars series. Reed Richards, Fixer of Universes costs 60 points to play, carries the Fantastic Four team ability (returning after a long absence), and the Fantastic Four, Illuminati, and Scientist Keywords. As a Title Character, Reed has no special powers but does come with a suite of Continuity Traits and Plot Powers that players can activate using Plot Points. Reed starts with no plot points, so players will have to build him up. Reed has a Continuity Trait that punishes him with 1 damage if he uses a Plot Ability without attacking the same turn. It's a trait seen on all Title Characters. his other Continuity Trait generates a Molecule Man bystander token for an opponent in that opponent's starting area when Reed is KO'd. That token has a trait called "Did You Bring Any Food?" that KO's Molecule Man if he ends the controlling player's turn outside of a starting area. The token also packs Sidestep, Precision Strike, Energy Shield/Deflection, and Probability control. That Precision Strike and Probability comes with 12 attack and 12 range attached. Reed's first Plot Ability generates one plot point. Its called "No More Superheroics For A While, Just Science." It grants him "FREE: Outwit, Perplex until your next turn. At the end of your turn, heal Reed Richards, Fixer of Universes 1 click if he targeted 1+ opposing characters with Outwit or Perplex." His next Plot Ability is "Uncovering The Real Source Of Doom's Power." It generates no Plot Points and grants, "FREE: If Reed Richards, Fixer of Universe occupies an opponent's starting area, generate a Molecule Man bystander." His last Plot Ability costs one Plot Point to use and is called "Convincing Owen to Unwrite Victor's Twisted Reality." It grants, "FREE: If Reed Richards, Fixer of Universes is adjacent to Molecule Man, roll a d6. Deal that much unavoidable damage to the lowest point character on an opponent's force." Reed's powers include Leap/Climb, Toughness, Super Senses, Leadership, and Probability Control. prevnext