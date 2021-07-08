How Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Sets Up a Sequel

✖

After six issues of nonstop action and surprising reveals, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has finally reached its conclusion. The DC Comics miniseries has provided the biggest window yet into the world of the Epic Games battle royale, and it looks like it packed twists into even the final pages of the series. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point shook up what fans thought they knew about the mysterious organization behind Fortnite Island — and might have teed up a sequel in the process. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6, from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Reilly Brown, Nelson DeCastro, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue ended with Deathstroke (having escaped Fortnite Island and returned to DC's main Earth) meeting with Lex Luthor, The Batman Who Laughs — and Doctor Sloane, a new character who is part of the Battle Pass in Fortnite's current Chapter 2 Season 7. Sloane tells Luthor he "delivered" on his end and that she will do the same, just as a rift opens up over Gotham City.

This ending certainly seems to suggest that Sloane, Luthor, and the other villains are working together, and that Sloane is now bringing heroes and villains from the Fortnite universe into the DC one. Given the narrative confines of the Fortnite Battle Royale, it certainly doesn't seem out of the question that that storyline could bleed into a sequel — either in the game, or in another comic.

"I definitely would [return for a sequel]," Gage told reporters during a press event earlier this year. "There are just so many characters that would make for a good story. I tend to go to some of the more wacky characters, like Plastic Man, for example. He'd be perfect. There, he'd fit right in. And then on the other hand, what about The Spectre? He [can] just sort of get in there and be all wrath of God on everybody. That's kind of the fun part, is [with] every different character, you think of putting that character into the world and how they would uniquely react to it and it would react to them. I think I could do it for a long time without getting tired of it."

"I think it'd be a lot of fun not just to draw the DC characters interacting with the Fortnite world, but just to explore some of these Fortnite characters on their own," Brown added. "There are so many cool character designs and concepts in the Fortnite crowd that I'd love to explore some of them. Especially because there are so, so many of them are unwritten yet. You just gotta look at them and you wonder, 'Oh, what type of world is this person from? Like Cuddle Team Leader, is she from a world where everybody just dresses like sports mascots, or is she the one person that does is because it's her job? Or is she a crime fighter over there too?' Because if you look at our book, you have Batman and Catwoman coming by, and they both dress like bats and cats, and that's not the way that everybody got them city dresses. It kind of makes you think 'Who are all these guys? What are their worlds like, and how do they fit in?' And so I think that that would be a lot of fun too."

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 is available wherever comics are sold.