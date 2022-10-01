Marvel's Legendary Black Widow Expansion Now Available

The world of Upper Deck's Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game just received its latest expansion in the form of Black Widow, and the newest addition to the franchise is now available. The new expansion retails for $24.99 and includes five new heroes and two new Masterminds and Villain groups. Those new heroes include Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, White Tiger, and of course Widow, and the new expansion includes 100 new cards overall. Widow's expansion also highlights keywords Dodge and Undercover, and you can check out more about those right here. If you want to order the new set, you can find the Black Widow Legendary Expansion right here.

So far Upper Deck has revealed some of Widow's cards like Widow's Bite and Evasive Acrobatics, but we've also received looks at Yelena Belova's cards Strike and Fade and Unveil Identity, as well as Red Guardian's Magnetic Shield and White Tiger's Dark Influence of the Hand. Both Yelena and Red Guardian's cards allow you to either send them Undercover or Unleash another Hero from Undercover, while White Tiger's card allows you to fight the top card of the Bystander stack as if it were a three attack Hand Ninja with bonuses, though those are just some of the cards in the new set.

We also got looks at Villains and Masterminds, including Jester, Jack O'Lantern, Blue Talon, and Taskmaster, who is a Mastermind and gets an additional attack for each Henchman Training that is stacked on his card. The card also says he gets additional attack equal to the highest-cost Hero you played during your turn, so he appears to be a rather formidable opponent.

Legendary Black Widow: A Marvel Deck Building Game Expansion is out now, and you can find the official description below.

"Orphaned as a child, Natasha Romanoff was raised and trained to become a lethal spy before becoming a super-hero and an Avenger. This 30th expansion of Marvel Legendary is filled with heroes and villains from decades past. Black Widow, Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, and the White Tiger join the fight against evil!"

Will you be picking up Legendary Black Widow: A Marvel Deck Building Game Expansion?