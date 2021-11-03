Marvel’s Midnight Suns Delayed

Firaxis Games and 2K have announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the upcoming video game from the developers of XCOM, has been delayed from its previous window of March 2022. It will now instead release in the second half of 2022 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

“We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022,” the announcement from Creative Director Jake Solomon and Senior Franchise Producer Garth DeAngelisreads in part. “We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality.”

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

Here’s how 2K describes Marvel’s Midnight Suns, in case you somehow missed it:

“Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in the second half of 2022. It had previously been set for March 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

