The makers of the upcoming Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game have revealed a new character statblock. Earlier this week, Marvel's official account over on Reddit posted the statblock for Sabretooth as a "thank you" for players who provided feedback on the public Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game Playtest that came out last month. Sabretooth is a "Rank 15" character with a number of different attacks and abilities that highlight his ability to dole out a ton of damage with his claws. Sabretooth is also notably tougher than Wolverine in the Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game, which the designers note is deliberate.

Marvel is self-publishing the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, with veteran designer Matt Forbeck serving as the head designer for the game. The game will use a new "d616" game system, with character stats built around Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic attributes. When building a character, players pick one or more family of skills to build out their character's abilities. Instead of giving characters traditional "levels," each character has its own Rank, which determine their strength relative to other characters. Players won't necessarily rank up during the game, and one of the challenges for Game Masters is crafting adventures that have room for characters with different ranks.

The initial playtest for Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game had an extremely mixed reaction, with many fans reacting poorly to the high amount of "crunch" present in the game. Modifiers of 20 or higher are common in higher rank characters, and the game features skill trees that provide for a large amount of customization but also pre-planning when building the character. Of course, the point of a playtest is to gather feedback on a rules system, so we'll see how Marvel adapts the playback received into the final version of the game.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game will be released in 2023.