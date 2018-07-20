Marvel Powers United VR Special Edition Oculus Rift Bundle Now Available to Order

Marvel Powers United VR is only days away from release for the Oculus Rift, and yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con Oculus announced that a Rift bundle will be available for anyone that is tempted to jump into VR and live out their superhero fantasies. That special edition bundle just went up for pre-order on Amazon for $399 with a release date slated for July 31st. It includes the VR headset, two Touch controllers and the game.

That’s a pretty solid deal when you consider that the bundle is priced the same as the standard Oculus Rift headset. In other words, you get the game as a free bonus (if you already own an Oculus Rift, the game will set you back an additional $40 when it arrives on July 26th). If you still need a little convincing, the following launch trailer for Marvel Powers United VR might be enough to push you over the edge.

Playable characters include: Captain America, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iceman, Storm, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Deadpool, Rocket Raccoon, Hulk, Crystal, Black Bolt, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Star-Lord, and Gamora.

Villains that you will battle in the game include: Ronan the Accuser, Loki, Venom, Ultron, Magneto, Dormammu, Madame Hydra, Scientist Supreme, and Thanos.

You can learn more about the character roster right here complete with details on their abilities. The official description of Marvel Powers United VR and the bundle features reads:

MARVEL Powers United VR is a first-person Co-Op action game in which you take on the role of Marvel’s powerful Super Heroes, choosing from an epic roster of characters from Black Panther and Hulk to Captain Marvel and Rocket Raccoon.

Battle to save the universe across rich and iconic environments inspired by Marvel Comics and more. Immerse yourself in a full-body Super Hero experience, wielding their amazing abilities using the incredible Touch controllers in dynamic and exciting gameplay. Blast enemies with photon beams, slice away with dual katanas, freeze enemies with ice blasts, and much more!

Pull off explosive combos with teammates and build up your hero’s combo meter to power up an epic super ability. Dash, fly, and leap in free movement during battles and move like only heroes can. An in-depth scoring and rewards system will lead to incredible unlockables like alternate suits, iconic decorative items, and amazing hero emotes.

