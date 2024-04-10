Marvel Rivals Seems to Be Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

When NetEase Games and Marvel Games announced their upcoming 6v6 team-based free-to-play shooter, Marvel Rivals, at the end of March it was as a PC release, though some hidden code has been discovered to indicate a console release for the game as well. This had been previously announced unofficially by leakers online, and this hidden code seems to confirm the leaks, establishing the game should be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well. The code was discovered by Dreamz Gaming and posted to X, seen below:

(Photo: Dreamz Gaming on X)

While Marvel Rivals doesn't have a release date just yet, we do know the game will have a Closed Alpha Test in May.

What is Marvel Rivals?

The description for the game from its official website reads:

"The merciless clash between tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises unknown. Now, Super Heroes and Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups each seek to best both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!"

The Marvel Rivals roster will include Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magik, Magneto, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Rocket Raccoon, Scarlet Witch, Storm, Star-Lord, The Punisher, and Luna Snow, who first appeared in Marvel Future Fight.

If you're planning on playing on PC and interested in participating in the Closed Alpha Test you can find information to apply on the game's website. It's noted that "During the Closed Alpha Test for Marvel Rivals, which is set to take place in May, participants can look forward to experiencing an early version of the game that is still in development. Prepare to test out some of the different Team-Up Skills and use the destructible environment to your advantage in ever-shifting battles. The primary focus of the Closed Alpha Test will be to test the game's mechanics, identify and resolve any bugs or issues, and gather valuable feedback from you."

The game's official website boasts the following features:

A deep and varied Marvel roster that provides players with the ability to select from iconic heroes and villains from teams like Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more from across the Marvel Multiverse.



Fast and fun 6v6 action with ever-changing game dynamics with intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and changing battlefields, ensuring there's never a dull moment.



Dynamic hero synergy that will unleash Team-Up Skills with the proper coordination to turn the tide of combat, such as riding on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon.



Creative environment destruction that allows players to rip their way through Marvel worlds with destructible environments, from Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099. While this naturally means destruction in the path of your teams' battles, this also means you can shape the environment to your advantage and use your creativity to use makeshift weapons.



Marvel Rivals also promises to be a continually evolving universe with robust post-launch updates, stating each seasonal drop will introduce new heroes, challenges, and maps.

Are you interested in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments!