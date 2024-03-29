Marvel Rivals Characters, Release Date, and How to Sign Up for the Alpha Test

Marvel and NetEase unveiled this week Marvel Rivals, a new 6v6 game where players control all sorts of Marvel heroes and villains in team-based matches. It's set up as a free-to-play hero shooter shown from a third-person perspective, though there are still some questions to be answered regarding roles characters are locked into and whether team compos are governed by certain role requirements or not. Based on the team-based format and what we know about the game so far, it should come as no surprise to see that it's been called Marvel's version of Overwatch 2.

While some questions remain unanswered since the game was only just announced, we do know plenty about some of the more pressing details like which Marvel characters will actually be in the game. There's also an alpha test coming up ahead of the Marvel Rivals release, and those interested in playing can go ahead and sign up now.

From characters to that test to when Marvel Rivals might release, here's everything you need to know about the new game:

Marvel Rivals Characters

Right now, we know of 18 different characters that'll be in Marvel Rivals. Many of those are heroes, some are villains, and a few are some deeper cuts that people might not recognize quite as much as someone like Iron Man, Spider-Man or the Hulk.

Here's everyone that's been confirmed for Marvel Rivals so far with 18 characters in total rounding out the roster:

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Groot

Hulk

Iron Man

Loki

Luna Snow

Magik

Magneto

Mantis

Namor

Peni Parker

Rocket Raccoon

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Storm

Star-Lord

The Punisher

Marvel Rivals Alpha Test

Through April, those looking forward to Marvel Rivals will just have to hope NetEase and Marvel share more about the game because the alpha test isn't happening until May. We don't have a date for the test just yet, but those who want to play can sign up now to put their names down for consideration ahead of the playtest.

If you want to sign up, you can do so here by filling out a form. Though there are 18 known heroes on the roster right now, the FAQ for this alpha test only mentions that there will be "more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains," so some of the ones you see mentioned there might not be ready in time for the May alpha test.

Like the game itself, the alpha test will be limited to the PC platform with no console plans at all announced for Marvel Rivals at this time.

"During the Closed Alpha Test for Marvel Rivals, which is set to take place in May, participants can look forward to experiencing an early version of the game that is still in development," a post about the planned alpha test said. "Prepare to test out some of the different Team-Up Skills and use the destructible environment to your advantage in ever-shifting battles. The primary focus of the Closed Alpha Test will be to test the game's mechanics, identify and resolve any bugs or issues, and gather valuable feedback from you."

Marvel Rivals Platforms & Release Date

More Marvel characters will be added to the game in the future or between now and its release, and there'll likely be more playtests beyond this alpha, too, so that leaves the big question: when is Marvel Rivals releasing?

Unfortunately, we don't know that yet. The May playtest is the closest thing we have to any indication as to where the game is in its development with an FAQ over in the game's Discord server addressing the topic, too.

"The game is currently in the throes of development, and as of now, the launch date remains undetermined," the devs said.

It's difficult to imagine a game like Marvel Rivals skipping a PlayStation and Xbox release, but right now, only PC versions have been announced. There are plans for a release on Steam and Epic Games Store with more platform announcements perhaps coming as development continues.