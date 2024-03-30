Marvel Rivals: Who Is Galacta?

This week brought the announcement of Marvel Rivals, a new PVP shooter video game that is inspired by the world of Marvel Comics. In addition to showcasing some action-packed gameplay, the first trailer for Marvel Rivals presented a surprising crop of characters who will be appearing in the game. Among them is Galacta, a female version of the infamous villain Galactus, whose presence in the trailer definitely caught a lot of attention online.

Although Galacta does not appear to be a playable character in Marvel Rivals, she might be existing in some sort of larger narrative role, which continues her unique track record from previous Marvel lore. So, who exactly is Galacta? Keep reading to find out.

Who Is Marvel's Galacta?

Created by Adam Warren and Hector Sevilla Lujan, Galacta or "Gali" first made her comics debut in 2009's Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular #2. She was quickly established as the estranged daughter of Galactus, who has a different approach to their family's relationship with the Power Cosmic. Instead of eating entire planets, Galacta seeks to protect Earth from invaders, and otherwise live a normal life. This leads her to consume various extraterrestrial viruses, which complicates things when she contracts a cosmic tapeworm and needs her dad's help to fix it. Galactus initially refuses, sending Galacta to pursue the Ultimate Nullifier, which then convinces him to help her by revealing that she isn't actually ill — she's pregnant.

To date, Galacta is technically not a part of Marvel's main Earth-616 continuity, and has only appeared in two Marvel comics, Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular #2, as well as a one-shot titled Galacta: Daughter of Galactus #1. She does have an actual Twitter account that was launched when she first debuted.

What Is Marvel Rivals About?

In Marvel Rivals, the merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown. Now, Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!

"We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel's universe and its characters, and we are so excited to be developing this game," said the Marvel Rivals Producer Stephen Wu. "This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true."

"NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes," said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. "This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences."

"Marvel Rivals is one of our most ambitious game development projects. Since the conceptualization of the game and throughout our collaboration, our Marvel team has poured our hearts and souls into this project, and we are thrilled to work with the incredible team at NetEase Games to help deliver the ultimate Super Hero team-based PVP shooter," says Jay Ong, Head of Marvel Games.

What do you think of Marvel Rivals including Galacta? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!