New Marvel’s Avengers Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Marvel's Avengers patch is out today and it includes a number of fixes and updates. As far as new features go, Marvel's Avengers V1.8.0 includes the teased Cosmic Cube Event, updates to Mega Hive, and more. This is just the latest step on the video game's roadmap to the Black Panther expansion, War for Wakanda, which is set to release in August. As usual, there will probably be a few bugs introduced in the new update that the developers will then go on to fix in the next while introducing new ones and so on.

You can check out the most important bits from the new Marvel's Avengers patch, straight from the source, below:

NEW FEATURES

Beating the Odds Villain Sector - Following trails of Cosmic energy, the Avengers track down Monica’s secret weapon: the Cosmic Cube. The Scientist Supreme is harnessing its power for an imperfect future, so it is up to the Avengers to stop her. Beating the Odds is a new Villain Sector that includes a villain fight unlike any other.

- Following trails of Cosmic energy, the Avengers track down Monica’s secret weapon: the Cosmic Cube. The Scientist Supreme is harnessing its power for an imperfect future, so it is up to the Avengers to stop her. Beating the Odds is a new Villain Sector that includes a villain fight unlike any other. Cosmic Threat Event - Aligning with the new Villain Sector, the Cosmic Threat Event will commence on June 24 and end on July 8. The Cosmic Threat Event will have altered missions that will have you scouring the world in different Threat Sectors all the while being imbued with Cosmic energy that packs quite the mean punch.

- Aligning with the new Villain Sector, the Cosmic Threat Event will commence on June 24 and end on July 8. The Cosmic Threat Event will have altered missions that will have you scouring the world in different Threat Sectors all the while being imbued with Cosmic energy that packs quite the mean punch. Mega Hive – Reduced number of Heroic Gauntlets needed to complete the Mega Hive from 8 to 4.

– Reduced number of Heroic Gauntlets needed to complete the Mega Hive from 8 to 4. REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

In House Call, Bruce now properly fixes the door on the helicarrier, allowing players to progress.

In To Find Olympia, enemies no longer spawn in an already defeated state in Kamala’s section. They were just preparing for the inevitable.

Fixed an issue in The Road Back where players could unlock the wrong skill using the Consumables menu, thereby halting progression.

Turbulence (Elite) now correctly appears on the War Table so players can continue with the Reigning Supreme mission chain.

In Desert Vault (Elite), the tunnel at the start of the mission is no longer blocked.

Fixed an issue where players could reach an unintended area in the throne section in Days of Anger and Symphony in a Gamma Key, allowing them to not be damaged by Maestro.

Fixed an issue where only missions in the Snowy Tundra were available if players switched Operations in the middle of Reassemble Campaign.

Mega Hives no longer stay on the War Table after they have been completed.

Fixed an issue in Future Imperfect where the first interact door would not open.

In Family Reunion, players can no longer get stuck in a falling animation by jumping into an antenna located on a floating platform before the “Finding Hawkeye” objective. You must find a different way to skydive in place now.

In Family Reunion, players can no longer go out of bounds during the Warbot fight by teleporting to the tower outside the time bridge room.

Fixed a rare issue in Masks where the last wave in the third objective would not spawn.

MODOK can no longer be shrunk by the effects of the Pym status although other aspects of the debuff still work. His head is growing after all.

Fixed a rare issue in Till Death where additional enemies were not spawning after defeating the first wave.

Various crash fixes.

MULTIPLAYER & MATCHMAKING

The Matchmaking interface no longer randomly appears mid-mission in an online session.

Purchasing unlocks in a Hero Challenge Card while Quick Matching as any Hero now results in the correct Hero’s Challenge Card being unlocked.

Fixed an issue where a mission would fail to reload in multiplayer if the invited Strike Team member reloads checkpoint and does not close their settings interface.

Strike Team hosts can now matchmake with previously matchmade Strike Team members if they left before starting the mission.

The 4th player of a Strike Team can now rejoin the party correctly after leaving the Strike Team.

When a Strike Team is formed through the Social tab, all players now see each other on the interface.

Various matchmaking improvements.

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The V1.8.0 update is out today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

