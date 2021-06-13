Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at Black Panther Expansion

Marvel's Avengers has been teasing some big reveals are coming at the E3 edition of Square Enix Presents, and the one everyone was looking forward to most was the Black Panther-themed War for Wakanda expansion. War for Wakanda is the first major expansion for Marvel's Avengers, though it has received two hero-based story expansions so far in Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. Since then we've also had a few mini-events like Red Room TakeOver and more of those are on the way, but all eyes are on what's coming with the Black Panther expansion, and now we have some of those details, including a release date of August.

The footage gave us a look at Wakanda itself and more looks at the new Black Panther suit, which Marvel's Avengers gave a glimpse at yesterday. The new suit looks slick, as does their take on Wakanda, and you can check out the new footage in the video above.

Fans have been waiting for Black Panther to make his debut in the game for quite some time, and there have been plenty of hints, including Black Panther's helmet being one of the ones at the bottom of the Maestro's throne with all the other defeated heroes.

Now you can finally add him to the mix, and the game needed another melee style hero after two heroes who excelled at long range in Bishop and Hawkeye. He will have a great deal of technology at his disposal too so he should be a force both up-close and at range, but Panther is always up for a melee scrap.

We can't wait to see what other changes and new elements War for Wakanda brings to the game, and you can check out the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

What do you want to see from the Black Panther expansion? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.