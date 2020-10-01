Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Artist Shares Alternate Suit Design Details

✖

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales actually outlined how the game’s T.R.A.C.K. suit was designed. The new costume comes with the “Launch Edition” of the highly anticipated next-gen title. One of the most attractive parts about PS4’s Spider-Man was how many different costumes were available over the course of the adventure. If this tease is any indication, Miles could be rocking some fun looks in the PS5 edition as well. Marvel artist Javier Garron talked to Marvel.com about breathing life into Miles’ new costume.

Garron began, “You have all the classic elements from the Spider-Man lore: the webs, the pointy-shaped big eyes, the spider logo. I wanted to have a new take on the mythos, design-wise, but always trying to keep it coherent and part of the larger picture.

There are those elements that make Miles unique as a Spider-person. Black and red colors. The sport accessories and vibe in some iterations of the suit. I tried to be as aware as possible of how design in games is now in. Try to make it current and vibrant. Unique but definitely Spidey.”

Here it is finally! The T.R.A.C.K. suit I designed for the SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES videogame!! Immensely honored and humbled to contribute a bit to this amazing piece of art that is this mindblowing game! #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS4 pic.twitter.com/ug2XqtkLH2 — Javier Garrón (@JavierGarron) September 29, 2020

“As I played with the spider logo on Miles' chest, I realized it could be interesting to make it one element with the one of the back, connecting their lines through the trapezius muscle. I was always keeping the webbing in Miles head and shoulder but as I started joining the symbols it kind of started creating zones in the costume, little frontiers,” he added. “And that zonification is the perfect composition set of lines to make shifts in color and texture. I definitely wanted to keep the black color and as I finally did bleed it to the hands. But trying to make the whole thing more straightforward too, since I tend to complicate things too much and I need to edit myself down constantly, I found it interesting to reduce the webbed area.”

I can't thank enough all the amazing people at @Marvel , @MarvelGames and @insomniacgames for not only inviting me to be part of this incredible team (I learned so much from such awesome artists) and for all the support and encouragement. I had a BLAST! 🖤❤️🕷️ — Javier Garrón (@JavierGarron) September 29, 2020

