Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals First Alternate Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has revealed Miles Morales' first alternate suit. So far when we've seen the PS4 and PS5 game, Miles Morales has been rocking the same suit, which will undoubtedly be the default suit. Previously, Insomniac Games hadn't confirmed there would be additional suits, but now we know this will be the case. And this was always expected to be the case. After all, Peter Parker's suits collection was such a big part of 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man.

The first alternate suit actually comes way of the "bonuses" of the game's "Launch Edition," which will come with two extra suits, one of which, dubbed "The T.R.A.C.K Suit," is showcased. Now, at the moment, it's unclear if this suit will be locked behind this edition of the game, but this seems unlikely. It's probably an unlockable suit, but if you cop this edition you will have it from the jump.

Below, you can check out the skin for yourself:

(Photo: Sony via Reddit)

For now, it remains to be seen how many suits will be in the game, but it's safe to bet it will be less than 2018's game given that it's not a fully-fledged sequel, but a smaller, standalone experience. That said, while we may not get a ton of suits, we know they will at least be realized with incredible detail just like the suits in 2018's game were.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release worldwide on November 12 via the PS5 and PS4. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch of the game:

The latest adventure in the Spider-Man universe will build on and expand Marvel’s Spider-Man through an all-new story. Players will experience the rise of Miles Morales as he masters new powers to become his own Spider-Man. With PlayStation 5’s ultra-fast SSD, players can near-instantaneously fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City, or feel the tension of each one of Miles’s web-swings, punches, web shots, and venom blasts with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals across the game intensify the story of Miles Morales as he faces great, new challenges while learning to be his own Spider-Man."