Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales File Size Is Actually Smaller on PS5 Than PS4

When Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases later this year, the game will take up slightly more room on PlayStation 4 compared to the PlayStation 5 version. According to the official PlayStation website, the PS4 version of the game will take up 52 GB of space, while the PS5 version will use 50 GB. It's a fairly minor difference between the two versions. However, it is rather surprising that the more advanced version of the game will actually end up taking up less space! For those already concerned about space issues heading into the next console generation, every little bit counts!

Sony's listing for the PS4 version of the game can be found here, and the PS5 version can be found here. Unsurprisingly, the listing does not offer any sort of details regarding the discrepancy between the two versions of the game. For now, fans will just have to speculate regarding the potential reason!

It will be interesting to see how the game performs for Sony. Marvel's Spider-Man was a massive success, and Miles Morales seems to be positioned as PS5's major launch game. However, the game is also one of three first-party offerings that will also release on PS4. Given some of the difficulties surrounding PS5 console pre-orders, it stands to reason that some fans might opt for the PS4 version of the game, rather than picking up the next-gen release. That version will also be backwards compatible with PS5, so it might make more sense for fans to buy it on PS4 while they wait.

Miles Morales appeared as a supporting character in Marvel's Spider-Man, and the character was bitten by the spider that gives him his powers towards the end of the game. According to developer Insomniac Games, the move was made in order to convince Marvel to allow a follow-up game starring the character. This time around, Miles takes center stage, and it appears that other supporting characters from the comics will also appear, including Rio Morales and Ganke. Few details about the game's storyline have been revealed, but Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature the Tinkerer as one of its villains.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Which console do you plan on buying the game for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!