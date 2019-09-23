The Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1UP Cabinet is Back in Stock for $300

Back in August, the Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up cabinet went up for pre-order at Walmart without a custom riser for $299.99 and sold out in a heartbeat. At the time of writing, it’s back up for pre-order right here with free shipping slated for October 31st. Note that you can get a generic riser for $44.99, which makes it significantly cheaper than the custom riser and Special Edition versions – if you can find them.

The Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1UP cabinet includes three games: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher.

On a related note, Arcade1Up’s TMNT arcade cabinet includes the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991. Not only that, it’s first Arcade1Up machine to accommodate up to four players.

Not surprisingly, the TMNT Arcade1Up cabinet sold out even faster than the Marvel cabinet it went up for pre-order, but we’ve heard that it will be back in stock in early to mid-October. Keep tabs on this link for a restock. It’s priced at $399.99.

At the time of writing, Walmart does have the new Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet up for pre-order at $499.99 with free shipping slated for October 24th, so jump on that while you can.

The Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet features the original arcade versions games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

