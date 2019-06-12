Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Magneto’s Power Set Has an Awesome X-Men Easter Egg

During yesterday’s E3 Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for upcoming Nintendo Switch-exclusive title Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. The game is also playable at the Nintendo Treehouse at the convention. Fans checking the game out have discovered that Magneto is a playable character who joins the alliance and that Magneto’s powers include one named for one of the most iconic stories in X-Men history.

Stealth40k on Twitter tweeted out an image of Magneto’s power set that you can see below. Magneto’s powers include “Master of Magnetism,” “Magnetic Pulse,” and “Deadly Debris.” His final power is “Fatal Attraction,” a nod to the 1993 X-Men crossover event “Fatal Attractions.”

“Fatal Attractions” kicked off when Magneto crashed the funeral of Illyana Rasputin, Colossus’s sister who died of the Legacy Virus, a disease that afflicted only mutants. Magneto had launched Avalon, a new base orbiting the Earth, and offered it as a safe haven for all mutants. Any member of the X-Men who wished it was welcome to leave Earth and find sanctuary on Avalon. Colossus, disillusioned with Professor X’s dream after the deaths of both his sister and his brother Mikhail, was the only one of the X-Men to take him up on the offer. Professor X then put together a strike force to infiltrate Avalon and end the threat of Magneto for good.

In Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Magneto has an ability called Fatal Attraction, if you don’t know, this is one of the most famous stories in comic history where Magneto rips the adamantium straight off of Wolverines Skeleton and almost kills him. Cool nod to that. pic.twitter.com/MSjKErsI2L — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 12, 2019

“Fatal Attractions” is most often remembered for being the event where Magneto used his magnetic powers to rip the adamantium off of Wolverine’s body in X-Men #25. This led to the revelation that Wolverine’s claws were initially bone and part of his mutant power. The trauma of the extraction nearly killed Wolverine. He didn’t regain his adamantium frame until 1999.

“Fatal Attractions” was also the event where Professor X performed a mindwipe on Magneto. The act unintentionally created the psychic entity Onslaught, a powerful villain that came from the merging of Professor X’s mind with Magneto’s mind. Onslaught would be the villain of his own Marvel Comics event a few years later, with the Avengers and the Fantastic Four sacrificing their own lives to defeat him.

