Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3’s Marvel Knights DLC Releases in September

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order has only just released for the Nintendo Switch, and for anyone who’s already burning through the game and completing their roster, we now know when you’ll be able to add even more heroes to the game along with another story to complete. The first of several DLCs that are releasing is called Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire, and it’s scheduled to release on September 30th. Four well-known characters are included in the DLC along with the rest of the bonuses the expansion pack boasts.

Blade, Moon Knight, Punisher, and Morbius are the four characters who are included in the Marvel Knights DLC, though if you were paying attention to Marvel Games’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, you probably already knew that. What you might not have known though was that the DLC would be releasing at the end of September. Different accounts from Nintendo simply said that it would be coming out or that it would be due out in the fall, though some branches of Nintendo gave a more precise date. The Nintendo UK store is one of these and has the full name of the DLC listed along with the September 30th release date.

If you’re interested in getting the Marvel Knights DLC though, you’ll have to be on board for every DLC to come after it. The expansion pass for Ultimate Alliance 3 is an all or nothing deal which means that if you want any of the DLCs, you have to buy the whole pass since they aren’t sold separately. That’s not going to be a hard sell for anyone who’s already planning on maximizing their time with Ultimate Alliance 3, but it’s something to consider when September 30th rolls around.

A final surprise from today’s @MarvelGames #MUA3 panelists, a first look at a few characters from the first DLC pack, Blade, Moon Knight, Punisher, & Morbius! This is just a hint of what’s to come for the three DLC packs, so look forward to mixing all kinds of character combos. pic.twitter.com/NZGRAggXg4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 18, 2019

You do get more out of the DLC than just characters as well. Different characters from the Fantastic Four and the X-Men will be released later through these DLCs, but the expansions also contain new modes and story content, according to the description of the expansion pass. The pass also guarantees players an alternate skin for Deadpool, at least before the game launched, though it’s unclear if you’ll still be able to get that skin now that the game is out.

Nintendo is adding two characters to the game for free before anyone has to worry about buying the pass in September. A month before the Marvel Knights DLC releases, both Cyclops and Colossus will come to Ultimate Alliance 3 as free DLC characters.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is now available for the Nintendo Switch.