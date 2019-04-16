‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order’ Release Date Announced

Marvel and Nintendo announced the release date for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order on Tuesday and confirmed the game would be out on July 19th. Many of Marvel’s biggest characters will be in the game such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, and Doctor Strange, all of which will be facing off against Thanos and The Black Order while they fight for control of the Infinity Stones. Just as Marvel announced back when the game was first revealed, it’ll be a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The release date was shared on Twitter today through the Nintendo of America account, but Marvel also offered more information on the game through a press release that’s found on its site. If you’ve played past games in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series, you’ll already know all about the game’s co-op feature that lets players drop in or out whenever they want. Marvel’s details shared today did offer some more info on the game’s story though as well as the co-op gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In this new story, Super Heroes unite in a race across iconic locations in the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. Up to four people can play together in local or online co-op, with the ability to drop in and out at any time,” Marvel said.

The search for the Infinity Stones is on. @MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order comes exclusively to #NintendoSwitch on 7/19! #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/8IdYNBGZWb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 16, 2019

A Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to play online, Marvel and Nintendo said. Marvel also stressed the fact that the Nintendo Switch will let players play The Black Order on the go while still playing co-op either online or locally.

“Teaming up with Nintendo to bring Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order to the Nintendo Switch system elevates the Marvel Ultiamte Alliance series to even greater heights,” said Jay Ong, executive vice president at Marvel Entertainment. “With the ability to play at home or on the go, solo, co-op and online with friends, Marvel fans can save the world from Thanos and high stakes threats in any way they like, anytime, anywhere.”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on July 19th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!