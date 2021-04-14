Marvel United: X-Men Launches on Kickstarter

✖

CMON and Spin Master Games brought some of your favorite heroes to the tabletop with Marvel United, and now the X-Men are joining in on the fun with Marvel United: X-Men, but this isn't just an expansion. Marvel United: X-Men is a completely standalone game that offers new mechanics and plenty of new heroes but can also be combined with the first game and its sizable roster of heroes for a one-of-a-kind experience. The game is live on Kickstarter now, and the campaign will run through May 5th, and like Marvel United, will include plenty of expansions and stretch goals as the campaign continues.

The Core Box runs for $65 and will feature a roster of heroes and villains that includes Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Jean Grey, Professor X, Mystique, Sabretooth, and Juggernaut. There will also be three Kickstarter exclusive characters as part of the set, including Pyro, Blob, and Toad.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master Games)

Even better is that the game features a new Anti Hero mechanic, which allows you to play certain characters as heroes or as the game's villain (the role a 5th player takes in the game).

In addition to the Core Box you can also add on The Horsemen of Apocalypse expansion, which includes Apocalypse as the main villain and his four horsemen, including Famine, War, Pestilence, and Death. The Horseman of the Apocalypse expansion is exclusive to the Kickstarter campaign and is available as part of The Apocalypse Pledge for $100. That includes the core box set and all of the stretch goals revealed throughout the campaign, and even a slick Kickstarter exclusive miniature of mohawk Storm, which you can see below.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master Games)

The official description for the set reads "After five thousand years, Apocalypse, the first mutant, has risen again. His plans for the domination and cleansing of the world began with the gathering of his chief lieutenants: Famine, War, Pestilence, and Death. The Four Horsemen ride by his side, sowing destruction wherever they roam, in a fanatical implementation of survival of the fittest. If no one will stand in their way, then the end times are surely upon us!"

You can check out the core game, the new expansion, and even more reveals for Marvel United: X-Men on the Kickstarter page right here.

Are you excited for Marvel United: X-Men? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!