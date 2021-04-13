Marvel United: X-Men Reveals Horsemen of the Apocalypse Expansion (Exclusive)

The original Marvel United from CMON and Spin Master Games found a way to put a fresh spin on tabletop superhero battles, but while many of your favorite heroes made it into the mix, there was a major team missing out on all the fun. That would be the X-Men, but the good news is that Marvel's merry mutants are now the stars of their very own game, as Marvel United: X-Men is coming to Kickstarter on April 14th. Those who followed the original Marvel United Kickstarter campaign know that CMON and Spin Master have some big expansions planned, and we're delighted to give you your exclusive first look at one of those epic expansions, The Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Apocalypse is one of the X-Men's biggest villains, but he also commands the deadly Four Horsemen, and you'll have to face all of his horsemen and Apocalypse himself in the new expansion. One by one you'll face Famine, War, Pestilence, and Death, and as you can see in the trailer above, each one features a gorgeous miniature in the Marvel United style.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master Games)

If you don't defeat them, Apocalypse will be unstoppable, so you know, no pressure. You can get an up-close look at the miniatures and the awesome artwork from the game in the image above.

The Horseman of the Apocalypse expansion is exclusive to the Kickstarter campaign and is available as part of The Apocalypse Pledge for $100. That includes the core box set and all of the stretch goals revealed throughout the campaign, and you can find the official description for The Horsemen of the Apocalypse expansion below.

"After five thousand years, Apocalypse, the first mutant, has risen again. His plans for the domination and cleansing of the world began with the gathering of his chief lieutenants: Famine, War, Pestilence, and Death. The Four Horsemen ride by his side, sowing destruction wherever they roam, in a fanatical implementation of survival of the fittest. If no one will stand in their way, then the end times are surely upon us!

The Horsemen of the Apocalypse is an epic Kickstarter Exclusive expansion that pits the X-Men against the might of the first mutant: Apocalypse. And to make matters worse, Apocalypse is not alone, as he has gathered his four lieutenants around him to help carry out his apocalyptic plan. In ride the four horsemen: Famine, War, Pestilence, and Death."

You can check out the core game, the new expansion, and even more reveals for Marvel United: X-Men on the Kickstarter page right here, which launches tomorrow on April 14th.

Are you excited for Marvel United: X-Men? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!