Mortal Kombat Creator Asks Fans If They Want Marvel vs DC Game

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon is trying to find out what fans want to see next from NetherRealm Studios and suggested the possibility of a Marvel vs DC Comics video game. For years, fans have been begging for a Marvel vs DC video game. They're the two biggest names in the superhero world and fans want to see what would happen if Iron Man went up against Batman or something along those lines. In the 90s, Marvel and DC had a comic book crossover, which was a giant form of wish fulfillment for superhero lovers everywhere. With the rise of the MCU, fans have also wanted to see the various movie universes collide for one big crossover.

While it may be a while before the movies can make that happen, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon seems to be toying with the idea of it in a video game. On Twitter, Boon asked what fans wanted to see from NetherRealm next. Two of the most obvious choices were a new Mortal Kombat, Injustice 3, and perhaps most interestingly, a Marvel game, or Marvel vs DC. Of course, NetherRealm is owned by Warner Brothers and has taken advantage of DC's various characters in both Injustice and the Mortal Kombat series, but never Marvel. Boon confirmed in 2019 that he had a conversation with Marvel about a game and really wanted to do a Marvel vs DC game, but nothing has really come from it since then.

What do YOU want to see from NetherRealm studios next? — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 10, 2022

There's likely a ton of logistics involved with legal rights, but... maybe if the fans demand it, it will happen. At the time of writing, the poll has roughly 39,000 votes and the Marvel vs DC option is winning with over 33% of the votes. Of course, Marvel has had its own fighting games with Marvels vs. Capcom and Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects, but given how beloved Mortal Kombat and Injustice are, this would be a league of its own for a number of reasons.

Do you want to see a Marvel vs DC game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.