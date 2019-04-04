‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Director Would Love to Make a Marvel vs. DC Fighting Game

NetherRealm Studios’ Ed Boon already has more than one hit fighting series to his name by being the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series and the director for both of the Injustice fighting games, but he’s also had talks with Marvel about making a fighting game featuring their characters. What’s more is that he’s already got an idea of the kind of project he’d like to work on: A Marvel vs. DC crossover game.

Boon spoke to Game Informer recently and answered a series of rapid-fire questions that mainly focused on Mortal Kombat 11 but also diverged into other topics. Towards the end of the conversation at the 16:12 point in Game Informer’s video, Boon was asked if he’d ever had at least one conversation with Marvel about making a game with them. Boon enthusiastically replied that he had, but when pressed for more info, he said he probably shouldn’t say any more.

“I did,” Boon replied. “But I probably shouldn’t talk about it.”

Expanding on the question, Game Informer asked if Boon was excited about the prospect of making a Marvel fighting game.

“Oh God yes,” Boon said. “We would love to make like a Marvel fighting game, or ‘Marvel vs. DC’ I think would be the coolest.”

NetherRealm Studios is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, so assuming Marvel would be willing to play ball, the concept of a Marvel vs. DC game isn’t too unheard of. It’s certainly an idea that’s been pitched by fans before, though the closest anyone’s ever gotten to a crossover of that size is the Marvel vs. Capcom series of games.

Boon also talked in the interview with Game Informer about the possibility of Neo from The Matrix being in Mortal Kombat 11. Boon said that there was no chance of that happening but said that the character almost made a guest appearance in Injustice 2.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms on April 23rd.

