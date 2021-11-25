Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game Revealed

CMON and Spin Master Games teased that a Marvel Zombies game might be coming in a pretty insane way, revealing a massive Zombie Galactus figure as a tease. Now they have confirmed they are indeed creating a Marvel Zombies game as part of the ever-popular Zombicide franchise, and the aptly titled Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game will be their 50th Kickstarter. So far we’ve seen Galactus (who stands at 2 feet tall) and Silver Surfer, who looks like a tiny spec compared to Galactus, and while we don’t have a full list of characters that will be available in the game just yet, the new artwork shows off Spider-Man and a zombified Captain America, so odds are they will both be included. You can sign up for notifications on the campaign right here.

CMON revealed the new game in a new post on Twitter, adding the caption “Super Heroes are used to facing evil… But can they face THE HUNGER when an alien virus mutates them into flesh-eating monsters? We are proud to introduce our biggest and boldest project to date, our 50th KS campaign: MARVEL ZOMBIES: A ZOMBICIDE GAME! https://cmon.co/marvel-zombies”

For those unfamiliar with the Zombicide franchise, the game is a cooperative affair where you and your fellow players take control of a crew of survivors in the Zombie apocalypse, and you’ll need to tackle a multitude of missions along your journey to ensure your crew survives and has the equipment and weapons to take down all sorts of undead, including the ultra-powerful Abominations.

Abominations are incredibly deadly and are often bigger than the regular undead minions and players on the board, though they aren’t typically this much bigger. If it is Marvel Zombies Zombicide, taking on Galactus could be incredible, and I can’t wait to see how the game brings the various superhero abilities into the game in the place of more traditional skills. As for characters, Galactus-size events typically involve all the heavy hitters, which over the years have included the Fantastic Four, Thor, and more, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game currently has no Kickstarter launch date.

