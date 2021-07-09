Marvel's Avengers Fans Hyped for Black Widow's New MCU Costume

After a number of delays, Black Widow is finally hitting theaters this weekend, and Marvel's Avengers is getting in on the celebration. The Marvel's Avengers team has been releasing several MCU-inspired outfits over the past month or two, and to celebrate the release of the movie there is now a new costume for Widow based on her white look from the film. The best news is that the suit is available now, and even better is that they are bringing back the Red Room Takeover event and releasing a new nameplate as well. It's a Widow-themed weekend, and while there are fans that are still calling out that the hair doesn't match, plenty of others are still hyped for the release.

The Marvel's Avengers account revealed the new outfit with the caption "She has unfinished business. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Black Widow Outfit shows a master spy in search of her identity. Get it in the Marketplace on July 8! Experience the movie in Theaters or order on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9." You can check out the costume below.

She has unfinished business. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Black Widow Outfit shows a master spy in search of her identity. Get it in the Marketplace on July 8! Experience the movie in Theaters or order on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. pic.twitter.com/xW5pkYl2xc — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 7, 2021

Now, if you look at the replies to the actual tweet you'll see pretty much everyone complaining about the lack of movie-accurate hair, as it goes with the standard Widow look from the game. There are other hairstyles for Widow in the game, but none that match the current film look. That said, if you head over to the quote tweets, you will still see some negative replies, but the majority seem excited about the release.

The other main thing noted is the lack of Thor's Avengers: Endgame suit, but that doesn't really have anything to do with Widow specifically. As for why they haven't released that one yet, we aren't sure yet, though perhaps they are waiting to time that to something else MCU-related. They could also just be spacing out releases to give Widow some room, or perhaps it's just taking a bit longer to get that one done. Your guess is as good as ours on that front, but you can check out more of the reactions for Widow's new MCU suit on the next slide!

As for the film itself, it will hit theaters and Disney+ simultaneously on July 9th, while Marvel's Avengers is available now on Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.