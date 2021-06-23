Marvel's Avengers Fans Will Have to Fight Back Tears Over Release of Captain America's Final MCU Suit
Today, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix finally revealed Captain America's Marvel Cinematic Universe suit for Marvel's Avengers, complete with the MCU shield. In addition to revealing the suit, the pair also revealed when players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia game will be able to get their hands on the cosmetic item. More specifically, in the same tweet providing our first look at the skin, the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account has shared that it will release -- via the in-game Marketplace -- on June 24.
As the tweet notes, the suit -- Captain America’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Outfit -- is inspired by the MCU, and "features a leader preparing for battle with his iconic shield." And as noted, the suit is complete with the MCU shield, which has caught players off guard after leaks, which revealed the suit early, showed off the skin with a different shield. Whether this was a placeholder or whether the design was changed at the last minute, is unclear, but it makes no difference to players who are beyond thrilled to get their hands on the outfit.
The positive reception comes on the back of a few stumbles with previous MCU suits. While players are over the moon with this Captain America's suit, the MCU suits for Black Widow and Hawkeye were completely different stories.
Once the Captain AmericaMCU suit releases, all that will remain is Thor. As you would expect, players are very excited to see the game's take on Thor's MCU suit, but right now, they are relishing in the new Captain America suit.
Lots of Fans Happy They Changed the Shield
prevnext
Great work changing the shield 👏🏻 any chance we could use it with other outfits? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4QRbeTTOoB— All-Father Designs (u/WolverineKuzuri93) (@AllFatherWorks) June 23, 2021
More Happiness Over the Shield
prevnext
Great job with the shield pic.twitter.com/WntNqlfZNK— RayBandzzz | GOTG GAME 2021 (@Burst_ZG) June 23, 2021
Did We Mention People Are Happy About the Shield?
prevnext
HE'S GOT THE SHIELDDDDDDD— Stardust (@SlightStardust) June 23, 2021
Best MCU Suit Yet
prevnext
Out of all the MCU outfits this one is easily the best— Unbiased Nerd (@nerd_unbiased) June 23, 2021
A Suit for the People
prevnext
Yay the people that wanted these should be happy hopefully. Great work. I will hold off until I get some more original things from you guys though. Amazing job on this outfit for people pic.twitter.com/s5WAVedluw— SukiIsOkay (@SukiOkay) June 23, 2021
A Suit for the Collection
prevnext
Looks really cool! I love the shield from the game but I might have to add this shield to my digital collection! 👀— carrot scraps (@CarrotScraps) June 23, 2021
Next Level Detail
prevnext
DAMN BOI THAT'S SOME NEXT LEVEL DETAIL AND IT LOOKS SICK— Spiderman Homecoming gaming channel (@amroelahmadi) June 23, 2021
The Team Did a Great Job With This One
prevnext
Wow. The team absolutely nailed this skin! Looks great! 😍😍— Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) June 23, 2021
Time to Boot the Game Up Again
prevnext
Guess I'm playing Avengers tomorrow. Btw does this mean we also get that shield?!— AvengerLars (@AvengerLars) June 23, 2021
Does This Mean Thor Will Have Stormbreaker?!?!?!?
prev
Shit that means Thor might have stormbreaker— Levenger |Loki Era💚🔥 (@Levenger14) June 23, 2021