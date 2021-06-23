Marvel's Avengers Fans Will Have to Fight Back Tears Over Release of Captain America's Final MCU Suit

Today, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix finally revealed Captain America's Marvel Cinematic Universe suit for Marvel's Avengers, complete with the MCU shield. In addition to revealing the suit, the pair also revealed when players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia game will be able to get their hands on the cosmetic item. More specifically, in the same tweet providing our first look at the skin, the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account has shared that it will release -- via the in-game Marketplace -- on June 24.

As the tweet notes, the suit -- Captain America’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Outfit -- is inspired by the MCU, and "features a leader preparing for battle with his iconic shield." And as noted, the suit is complete with the MCU shield, which has caught players off guard after leaks, which revealed the suit early, showed off the skin with a different shield. Whether this was a placeholder or whether the design was changed at the last minute, is unclear, but it makes no difference to players who are beyond thrilled to get their hands on the outfit.

The positive reception comes on the back of a few stumbles with previous MCU suits. While players are over the moon with this Captain America's suit, the MCU suits for Black Widow and Hawkeye were completely different stories.

Once the Captain AmericaMCU suit releases, all that will remain is Thor. As you would expect, players are very excited to see the game's take on Thor's MCU suit, but right now, they are relishing in the new Captain America suit.